Trader Joe's to cut greenhouse gases, pay fine in U.S. settlement

| June 21
June 21 The popular U.S. grocery chain Trader
Joe's Co agreed to spend $2 million to reduce refrigerator
coolant leaks at 453 stores, to settle federal claims it failed
to promptly repair leaks that deplete the ozone layer and
contribute to global warming.
Trader Joe's also agreed to enter a consent decree and pay a
$500,000 civil fine to resolve claims it violated the Clean Air
Act, the U.S. Department of Justice and Environmental Protection
Agency said on Tuesday.
Regulators said the accord is expected to cut greenhouse gas
emissions equal to the amount generated by more than 6,500 cars
each year.
They also said Costco Wholesale Corp and Safeway
Inc previously settled cases over refrigerants, but that Trader
Joe's accord is the EPA's first requiring repairs of
hydrofluorocarbon leaks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Trader Joe's did not admit liability in agreeing to settle.
A spokeswoman, Alison Mochizuki, did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
Trader Joe's is privately held, and based in Monrovia,
California.
Regulators accused Trader Joe's of failing to promptly fix
leaks of R-22, which is used as a refrigerator coolant but also
depletes the ozone and has 1,800 times more global warming
potential than carbon dioxide. They also said the company failed
to keep adequate servicing records.
Under the consent decree, Trader Joe's agreed over the next
three years to reduce its leak rate to less than half the
average in the grocery store sector, and to use non-ozone
depleting refrigerants at all new and heavily remodeled stores.
It also agreed to improve its leak monitoring and recordkeeping.
The terms "set a high bar for the grocery industry for
detecting and fixing coolant leaks," Cynthia Giles, assistant
administrator for the EPA Office of Enforcement and Compliance
Assurance, said in a statement.
Trader Joe's has 461 stores in 43 states and Washington,
D.C., and in 2014 had $9.38 billion of revenue, the government
said.
Safeway was bought last year by investors including private
equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom
Brown)