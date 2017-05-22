CORRECTED-Ukrainian hacker gets prison in U.S. insider trading case

(Corrects second paragraph to show Iermolovych was the first
hacker, not the first defendant, to plead guilty in the case)
By Jonathan Stempel
May 22 A Ukrainian computer hacker was sentenced
on Monday to 2-1/2 years in prison over his role in a global
scheme to conduct insider trading based on stolen,
yet-to-be-published corporate news releases, U.S. prosecutors
said.
Vadym Iermolovych, 29, of Kiev, had been the first hacker to
admit criminal wrongdoing, in what authorities have called the
largest known hacking scheme to game financial markets, leading
to more than $100 million of legal profit.
Iermolovych was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Madeline
Cox Arleo in Newark, New Jersey, one year after pleading guilty
to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit
computer hacking, and aggravated identity theft.
The defendant's lawyer was not immediately available for
comment.
Authorities said the illegal scheme involved the theft of
150,000 news releases from Business Wire, Marketwired and PR
Newswire between February 2010 and August 2015.
Traders, including many with Russian ties, would give
hackers "shopping lists" of releases they wanted, and traded in
companies such as Caterpillar Inc, Home Depot Co
and Panera Bread Co, authorities said.
Ten defendants, including three hackers and seven traders,
have been criminally charged in New Jersey and Brooklyn, New
York, and five have pleaded guilty.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission brought related
civil charges against more than 40 defendants.
Business Wire is owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc, Marketwired by Nasdaq Inc, and
PR Newswire by Cision Inc. None were accused of wrongdoing.
The case is U.S. v. Iermolovych, U.S. District Court,
District of New Jersey, No. 16-cr-00235.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrew
Hay)