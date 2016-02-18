UPDATE 1-New guilty plea, charges in global press release hacking scheme

(Recasts to incorporate third guilty plea, other details; adds
byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
Feb 18 A third trader has entered a guilty plea
over what U.S. authorities have called a more than $100 million
international scheme to hack into newswires that distribute
corporate press releases, and use stolen information to conduct
insider trading.
Arkadiy Dubovoy, 51, pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count
of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to U.S. Attorney
Paul Fishman in New Jersey.
Dubovoy, of Alpharetta, Georgia, entered his plea before
U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo in Newark, New Jersey. He
faces up to 20 years in prison but will likely get much less
under recommended federal sentencing guidelines.
The defendant pleaded guilty a day after the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission announced civil charges against nine new
defendants, in addition to at least 33 it previously charged.
Nine defendants have been criminally charged in Newark or in
Brooklyn, New York by the U.S. Department of Justice.
A lawyer for Dubovoy was not immediately available for
comment.
Authorities have said the scheme centered on the theft by
Ukraine hackers Oleksandr Ieremenko and Ivan Turchynov of more
than 150,000 press releases from Business Wire, Marketwired and
PR Newswire from February 2010 to August 2015.
Traders, including many with ties to Russia, allegedly gave
the hackers "shopping lists" of releases they wanted to see in
advance, including quarterly results of public companies.
The traders then made trades based on the press releases'
contents in such companies as Caterpillar Inc, Home
Depot Co, Las Vegas Sands Corp and Panera Bread
Co, authorities have said.
Fishman said Dubovoy admitted in court to buying stolen
releases from the hackers, asking two other criminal defendants
to decide which trades would be profitable, and agreeing to kick
back half of his trading profits to the hackers.
Other traders who have pleaded guilty include Igor Dubovoy,
28, and Alexander Garkusha, 47, both of Alpharetta, which is a
suburb of Atlanta.
The new individual defendants in the SEC litigation are
Natalia Andreevna Alepko, Andrey Bokarev, Anton Maslov, Radion
Panko and Evegenii Zavodchiko. Their companies are located in
Belize, Dominica, Panama and the Seychelles, the SEC said.
Business Wire is a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc ; PR Newswire is a unit of UBM Plc
being sold to Chicago-based Cision; and Marketwired is being
sold to Nasdaq Inc. None was accused of wrongdoing.
The cases in the U.S. District Court, District of New
Jersey, are U.S. v. Turchynov et al, No. 15-cr-00390; SEC v.
Zavodchiko et al, No. 16-00845; and SEC v. Dubovoy et al, No.
15-06076. The Brooklyn case is U.S. v. Korchevsky et al, U.S.
District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 15-cr-00381.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis and Chris Reese)