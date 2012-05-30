Tradition plans forex exchange ahead of new rules

| LONDON
LONDON May 30 Tradition, the inter-dealer
broker, plans to build a foreign exchange trading platform with
five major banks to prepare for new rules designed to make the
$4 trillion a day forex markets more transparent.
Tradition, part of Swiss group Compagnie Financiere
Tradition, said on Wednesday it would launch traFXpure
as a "low cost, convenient and equitable venue" for dealing
foreign exchange at the end of this year.
The broker said the service is backed by Barclays,
BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of
Canada and UBS, and it expects to add other
banks to the list "over the next few weeks".
"This initiative is designed to be easily accessible to all
market participants with transparency a core benefit of the
traFXpure platform," said Mike Bagguley, head of forex and
commodities at Barclays.
Tradition's project marks the latest move by inter-dealer
brokers to prepare for proposed regulatory reforms that could
hit their profitability.
Policy-makers are keen to shake-up the vast over-the-counter
markets in currencies, bonds and derivatives where these brokers
operate by forcing them on to electronic platforms as early as
this year.
This will likely hurt the brokers because they can charge
higher fees for trades conducted over the telephone. Analysts
see their rush to invest in electronic systems as an attempt to
offset any losses they may incur as a result of the new rules.
In March last year, Tradition launched Trad-X, its
electronic platform for euro interest rate swaps, while rivals
ICAP launched i-Swap in September 2010 and Tullett
Prebon rolled out its platform, tpSwapdeal, late last
year.
Banks use brokers, like Tradition, ICAP, Tullett and BGC
Partners, to find them the most attractive prices for
trading large blocks of currency in the financial markets.
Regulators are keen to force more of these murky OTC markets
to use electronic, exchange-based systems to make them more
transparent and easier to regulate.
Historically this business was conducted on the telephone,
which allowed banks to disguise their largest, most sensitive
trades from the wider market, ensuring they got the most
favourable terms.
In the forex markets, trading has already shifted slowly to
more public electronic trading platforms over the past few years
as banks have designed trading algorithms to hide large trades.
The growth of these platforms, like ICAP's market-leading
EBS, has brought down the cost of trading currency for banks but
it has also attracted predatory hedge funds known as
high-frequency traders.
These firms use ultra-fast computers to generate millions of
trades in fractions of a second.
This doesn't break any rules, but the banks complain these
traders simply skim off profits from the trading they do on
behalf of clients as well as contributing to volatility at times
of market stress.
The banks' support of Tradition's new project is partly a
response to growing frustration among banks with the levels of
HFT activity in the existing platforms.
Tradition's traFXpure is designed to tackle this.
"The platform is open to all but it deploys innovative
matching logic that effectively levels the playing field so
every participant enjoys equal access," said Daniel
Marcus, managing director, strategy and business development at
Tradition.