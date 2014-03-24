版本:
Trafigura co-founder Dauphin steps down as CEO, Weir takes helm

LONDON, March 24 Independent commodities trader Trafigura said co-founder Claude Dauphin is stepping down as chief executive to become executive chairman, with Australian Jeremy Weir replacing him in the hot seat.

The changes take immediate effect, the privately-held company said in a statement on Monday.

"Today's announcement marks the latest stage in the evolution of Trafigura's governance and management structure as the company has grown larger and more complex and illustrates the rise of a new generation of senior managers leading the company," the company said. (Reporting by David Sheppard and Ron Bousso in London; editing by Jane Baird)
