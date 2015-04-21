Swiss-based Trafigura seeks to beef up asset ownership

GENEVA, April 21 Swiss trading house Trafigura plans to increase ownership of physical commodity assets except in oil exploration, its head said, adding the company still preferred partial listing for various units rather than the whole group.

Jeremy Weir, who took over as chief executive last year, said big trading houses were becoming stronger as smaller firms were finding it difficult to grow in the capital-intensive business.

"Most likely we will increase our asset base ... but certainly not in upstream oil where we don't have the knowledge and management experience," Weir told reporters. "In mining, on the other hand, we have experience and the management knowledge."

Weir said Trafigura would also consider selling assets if the offered price is right: "It is important not to fall in love with assets", he said.

Last year, Trafigura sold its prized oil facilities in the U.S. Texas shale hub to oil logistics specialist Buckeye Partners for $860 million.

The assets included a deep-water tanker-loading terminal, a liquefied petroleum gas storage and a small refining unit. Trafigura agreed to keep 20 percent of the assets and to be the main oil shipper through them.

In the past two years, Trafigura also sold control of its oil downstream and mid-stream subsidiary Puma Energy. It remains a large shareholder in the firm and Weir said a listing was one of the options considered to develop Puma further. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Silvia Antonioli; Editing by David Holmes)