Trafigura executive arrested at Brazil airport in graft probe -sources

SAO PAULO Oct 26 A London-based executive at
Dutch trading company Trafigura Beheer BV was
detained at an airport in Brazil as part of a corruption
investigation into state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on
Wednesday.
According to one of the sources, who asked not to be named
due to the sensitivity of the matter, the executive Mariano
Marcondes Ferraz was cited in a 2014 plea deal by Petrobras
director Paulo Roberto Costa in connection with a bribery
allegation.
Representatives for Trafigura and the federal judge
overseeing the long-running Petrobras probe did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
In 2013, Trafigura and an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund
won control of a Brazilian iron ore port, formerly controlled by
fallen tycoon Eike Batista, in a $996 million deal.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Ana Mano)