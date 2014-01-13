RPT-Trafigura passes baton to next generation of billionaire traders

* Company spent $2 billion on share buybacks in three years
* Says could spend another $1.5 billion until 2017
* Scale of spending shows major rebalancing of ownership
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, Jan 10 Commodity trading giant Trafigura
is going through a once-in-a-generation ownership reshuffle,
spending billions of dollars to buy out its earliest
shareholders and allocating stock to a new generation of
would-be billionaire traders.
A Reuters analysis of accounts for Swiss-based Trafigura
shows it has spent around $2 billion on share buybacks over the
past three years, and the unlisted company says it could spend
another $1.5 billion until 2017 if profits allow.
The scale of the exercise, in a company where shareholders'
equity only just tipped $5 billion at the end of September,
indicates a major rebalancing of ownership and confirms
executives have no wish to follow rival Glencore into a
public listing of its stock, which would be an alternative route
for founder shareholders to cash out.
"We undertake share buybacks for two reasons. First, to pay
departing employee shareholders and, second, to rebalance
shareholdings of current employees to avoid undesirable
concentrations of ownership and to align shareholder return with
contribution," a Trafigura spokesman said.
All but one of the original founders from 1993 have retired
from executive positions. It is not clear how much each of the
retired men used to control, but no shareholder holds more than
5 percent in Trafigura's 2013 accounts, except for Claude
Dauphin, a founder who remains chairman and chief executive and
owns "less than 20 percent".
"Dauphin is very much in control and remains a very strong
revenue generator and deal maker," a senior executive at a rival
trading house said.
The rest of the shares are held by 700 senior managers, past
or present, which would include any of the other living founders
- Eric de Turckheim, Graham Sharp, Daniel Posen and Mark
Crandall - still owning shares.
GOLDMAN SACHS MODEL
Buybacks went up from $357 million in 2011, or roughly 10
percent of shareholders' equity at the time, to $787 million in
2012, or over 20 percent of equity. Last year, the buybacks
amounted to as much as $855 million, or 17 percent of equity of
about $5 billion.
Together with planned buybacks of $1.515 billion until 2017,
Trafigura will have changed more than two thirds of its
ownership over six or seven years, assuming shareholdings are
redeemed at balance sheet value.
The company, whose board is filled with relatively young
managers, doesn't disclose how shares are redistributed after
buybacks or on what valuation basis newcomers buy in.
"It is a once-in-a-generation change," a source at a rival
trader said.
The younger generation in charge now includes chief
operational officer Mike Wainwright, head of mining and market
risk Jeremy Weir, head of non-ferrous commodities Simon Collins,
head of oil trading Jose Larocca, head of derivative trading
Duncan Letchford and chief financial officer Pierre Lorinet.
A record $10 billion initial public share offering by rival
Glencore in 2011 produced a string of billionaires and created
an expectation in the market that more trading houses would
follow suit.
Glencore's subsequent merger with Xstrata created a mining
and trading giant with a capitalisation of $68 billion, nearly
14 times Trafigura's book value, which could be multiplied
several times for an IPO valuation.
However, no major trading house has conducted an IPO since
Glencore, preferring a private status that allows them to
disclose as little as possible and avoid giving competitors an
insight into their trading strategy.
There is also an argument from fairness for maintaining a
private company, in that an IPO can give an unearned bonus to
those who have bought into a company below market value.
"It is very much like the old Goldman Sachs model," an
industry source said of the buyback philosophy.
Wall Street bank Goldman was a private partnership
throughout most of last century until it went public in 1999.
Goldman's partners had opposed an IPO several times, with
some senior leaders arguing that partners who were let in at
book value should leave at book value, too, rather than be
allowed to cash out at an IPO price that reflected the work of
previous generations.
Whatever its specific reasons, Trafigura's hefty buybacks
reinforce its inclination to remain a private company owned by
its employees.
"We believe this is the best ownership model for our core
trading business," Dauphin said in the company's financial
statements last month.