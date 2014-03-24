Trafigura says co-founder undergoing medical treatment

NEW YORK, March 24 Trading house Trafigura had to bring forward chief executive succession plans after co-founder and CEO Claude Dauphin needed to have medical treatment, the company said on Monday.

"Claude is receiving treatment for medical condition. He intends to continue being hands on and responsible for leadership and business development. New CEO Jeremy Weir will be responsible for day-to-day operations," a Trafigura spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov. Editing by Jane Merriman)