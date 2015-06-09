Trafigura says Chinese business carrying as normal amid probe

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
LONDON, June 9 Trafigura said on Tuesday its business in China was operating on as normal and serving all its customers, in the first comment from the Swiss trading company after detention of its Beijing office chief by Chinese police.
"Trafigura runs an integrated global crude team with its main operations directed from Singapore, Geneva and Houston. Our business in China carries on as normal, serving its local customers," Trafigura said.
"The issue under investigation by Chinese police, as reported by the media, concerns Trafigura's oil business, and is not related to our Chinese domestic metals business."
Last week, Chinese police detained the head of Trafigura's Beijing office, Li Bo, a Singaporean citizen, in the second arrest of a Trafigura employee in the past year.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jason Neely)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.