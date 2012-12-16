UPDATE 1-Trafigura's Puma Energy says no immediate IPO plans

* Puma Energy says is well funded by existing shareholders
* Says IPO could be option in the future
* Sunday Times says firm working on plans for London listing
LONDON, Dec 16 A flotation of commodity trader
Trafigura's Puma Energy subsidiary could be
considered in the future but is not imminent, Puma Energy said
on Sunday.
"Puma Energy is well funded by its existing shareholders and
has no immediate needs to go to the public markets. As we have
stated previously, an IPO could be one of various options at
some point in the future," Puma Energy said in an e-mailed
statement.
The statement was issued in response to a report in The
Sunday Times which said Puma was working on plans for a listing
on the London Stock Exchange.
The newspaper quoted Pierre Eladari, Puma's CEO, as saying
the business could float in the new year with the proceeds used
to fund Puma's expansion drive.
The Sunday Times said Eladari did not comment on the
potential size of the offering but cited bankers as saying the
float could value the company, which is 65 percent owned by
Trafigura, at 3 billion pounds ($4.8 billion).
It said Puma, which owns petrol stations, ports and
refineries in 34 countries in the developing world, is yet to
hire banks to handle the offering.