Trafigura may consider investors for other units after Puma deal

LONDON, Dec 16 Global commodity trader Trafigura may consider selling stakes to external investors in its industrial assets, copying the $500 million deal for its Puma unit last month, the group said on Monday.

There were no current plans for any such deals, Andrew Gowers, Trafigura's head of external relations, said.

Gowers did not specify which industrial assets might attract investment. Trafigura owns mining assets as well as the Impala logistics and warehousing business.

Trafigura raised funds last month by selling a stake in its global fuel downstream and mid-stream unit Puma to Angolan companies rather than hold an initial public offering (IPO) of shares.

"In deconsolidating Puma Energy from the Trafigura Group balance sheet and realising this significant gain, we demonstrated Trafigura's ability to generate significant value from its investments," Gowers said.

"We intend to remain privately owned and we will continue to use our capital in a disciplined manner, releasing value when the opportunity presents itself and recycling capital in new projects aimed at supporting our trading activities and creating new revenue streams.

"Over time, partnering with other investors in our industrial assets is an option, as Puma Energy demonstrates. But there are no plans to do this with other assets at this time."

Impala, which has operations in more than 30 countries, posted a 87 percent jump in sales revenue last year to $441.4 million, Trafigura's annual report said.

Since Impala was founded three years ago, it has focused on establishing systems and structures, such as terminals and warehouses, the report added.

"With this achieved, our strategic priorities have shifted. The emphasis now is on building capacity and maximising our operational efficiency," it said

Trafigura's flagship mining operation is the Aguas Teñidas Mine in southwestern Spain, which produces copper, zinc and lead concentrates as well as silver.

The group plans to invest 300 million euros in the mine over the next two years to double output to 4.4 million tonnes of ore per year, creating one of Spain's biggest mines, the report said. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Jason Neely)