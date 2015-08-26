Trafigura replicates its oil market tactics to dominate LNG

* Growing spot market attracts commodity trade houses
* Trafigura traded 1.7 mln tonnes LNG in 2014
By Sarah McFarlane and Oleg Vukmanovic
LONDON/MILAN, Aug 26 Trafigura is blazing a
trail for trade houses, adopting highly successful tactics used
in oil markets, to get an edge in the burgeoning liquefied
natural gas (LNG) sector.
Oil traders usually act as a go-between for producers and
end users, investing in logistics and storage to facilitate
trade, while also providing credit and shouldering risk for
their customers.
Commodity traders are now stepping up their activity in LNG,
adding liquidity and carving a niche in a market previously
dominated by producers and oil majors such as Qatar and BP
, as new supplies create fresh trade opportunities.
Trade houses including Vitol, Noble Group and Guvnor are
also attracted to LNG through rising global supply, growing
competition and increasingly scattered pockets of demand
fuelling spot market trade.
Swiss-based Trafigura, best known for its oil and
metals business, is leading the pack, having become the top LNG
trader in around two years after leaping into LNG markets in
2013 with a major deal to supply Mexico.
Trafigura declined to comment on its strategy or growth
outlook.
"They're taking the classic trading model from other energy
markets and applying it to LNG, using infrastructure and
shipping to take advantage of opportunities, it's the typical
bag of tricks used by traders," Jason Feer, head of business
intelligence at Poten & Partners said.
Earlier this year Trafigura took advantage of a glut of
cheap tankers available for spot charter, agreeing a rare deal
with shipping company Golar LNG to lease six vessels on a
single-voyage basis.
It has also leased storage at India's Kochi terminal and
Singapore's Jurong Island import terminal, providing
flexibility and security to execute trades at short notice that
other players cannot easily match.
"If somebody fails to perform for them then they've got
backup and vice versa, if they're distressed, they're long a
cargo, then they can always stick it into storage," a source at
a rival trading house said.
Flat forward prices may keep pushing Trafigura to maintain
trading momentum in order to repay the costs of leasing tank
space. In a rising market, by contrast, simply storing fuel adds
to its value, helping pay down fees.
RISKY BUSINESS
Trade houses ability to manage risks around a buyers terms
and conditions, along with managing payment, have helped them
increase their market share of LNG.
"They use their balance sheet, they're willing to go places
other people aren't, they're willing to take risks that major
oil companies aren't," Feer said.
Oil major Shell is fronting a significant chunk of
supply for Trafigura's various positions into Latin America and
Egypt, say trade sources, showing how traders are partnering
suppliers wary of exposure to potentially risky new buyers.
Shell declined to comment.
"In countries like Egypt some of the traders are more
comfortable taking the credit risk," said Noel Tomnay, head of
global gas and LNG research at Wood Mackenzie.
Along with Egypt, new importers of LNG this year include
Pakistan and Jordan.
Oil majors are prepared to pay traders to shoulder
counterparty risk, particularly when they are dealing with less
creditworthy buyers.
"It's providing insurance for a margin, whether it's for a
oil major, or a big producer or a project," the source at a
rival trading house said.
Trafigura traded 1.7 million tonnes of LNG in their 2014
financial year which ended on September 30 and traders and
analysts said this could have doubled in 2015.
"There's going to be a very significant jump in their
volumes this year, they clearly have ambition," said Feer.
(Editing by Veronica Brown and William Hardy)