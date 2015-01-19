版本:
Trafigura buys LNG cargo in Australia's North West Shelf tender

MILAN Jan 19 Swiss-trading house Trafigura has purchased one of three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes offered by Australia's North West Shelf export plant as part of a tender awarded late last week, four traders said.

The winners of the remaining two cargoes are thought to be a mid-size oil major and a Japanese electric utility, traders said, although it was not possible to confirm this.

Asian spot LNG prices are trading at around $9 per million British thermal units for March delivery. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Louise Heavens)
