Trafigura raises $1.2 bln via syndicated loan

LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
SINGAPORE Oct 10 Commodities trader Trafigura said on Wednesday it has raised $1.24 billion via a syndicated revolving credit- and term-loan facility.
The funds will be used for general corporate purposes, a company spokesperson said.
Trafigura said 29 banks committed to the facility. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Standard Chartered Bank, Westpac Banking Corp, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, National Australia Bank, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp were the lead arrangers and bookrunners. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.