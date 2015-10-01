LPC-Trafigura closes increased $2.2 bln loan refinancing

LONDON Oct 1 Commodity trading firm Trafigura has closed syndication of a $2.2 billion-equivalent loan, the company announced on Thursday.

The loan, which is for Singapore subsidiary Trafigura Pte Ltd, refinances a maturing three-year facility from 2012, as well as maturing US dollar-denominated and Renminbi-denominated facilities from 2014.

The financing, which will be used for general corporate purposes, closed oversubscribed after receiving strong support from banks and was increased from a launch amount of $1.6 billion-equivalent.

A total of 28 banks participated in the facilities, which launched in July.

"Trafigura has further increased its strong access to committed sources of funding from banks across Asia Pacific, as well as from the Middle East, India and Europe participating in the facilities," Christophe Salmon, Trafigura's chief financial officer said.

The financing comprises a $1.32 billion 364-day revolving credit facility, paying 70bp over Libor; a $625 million three-year term loan paying 110bp over Libor; and a $255 million-equivalent, one-year Renminbi-denominated term loan paying 100bp over CNH Hibor.

The Renminbi tranche size represents a $40 million-equivalent increase from the 2014 facility.

ANZ, DBS Bank, First Gulf Bank, ICBC, OCBC Bank, UOB and SMBC were original mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners on the US dollar denominated facilities, while Bank of China joined as a mandated lead arranger and bookrunner.

Standard Chartered Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank joined as mandated lead arrangers, with a further 11 banks joining in syndication.

ICBC and CTBC Bank were active bookrunners on the Renminbi-denominated facility, with Bank of China and Agricultural Bank of China joining as mandated lead arrangers. A further five banks joined that facility in syndication. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)