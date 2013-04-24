Trafigura to invest around $400 mln in Spanish mine

GENEVA, April 24 Trafigura, the world's third biggest trader in raw materials, said it planned to plough over 300 million euros ($390.45 million) into a newly-acquired copper, zinc and lead mine in Spain over two years.

Privately-held commodity trading firms like Trafigura have adopted a strategy similar to listed rival Glencore and stepped up purchases of oil and mining assets to extend control over supply chains.

Trafigura, the world's second largest independent trader of non-steel related ore, said earlier this month that the mine formed part of a broader strategy to create a standalone, mid-sized and diversified mining company.

The investment, which amounts to around 8 percent of Trafigura's current asset base of $4.8 billion, would partly be used to fund a new treatment plant, allowing the company to double the amount of ore processed.

Metals from the 2.2 million tonne per year site are exported to northern Europe, China, Mexico and Brazil, Trafigura said.

The Swiss-based firm purchased 90 percent of Canada-listed Iberian Minerals Corp. in February 2012 -- a base metals producer with assets in Spain and Peru.

($1 = 0.7683 euros) (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)