MOVES-Trafigura denies Marcus Cooper is joining the company

BRIEF-BB Biotech proposes dividend of CHF 2.75 per share
* Portfolio performs well in in the volatile fourth quarter of 2016
LONDON/MOSCOW Dec 25 Trafigura denied on Friday that Marcus Cooper, the head of the Swiss-based trading unit of Russia's top oil producer Rosneft, will join the Swiss commodities trader.
"This is not true," a Trafigura spokesman said.
On Thursday four market sources, including two from Rosneft and Rosneft Trading, told Reuters that Cooper is leaving the company to join Trafigura.
Rosneft declined to comment. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin, Olga Yagova and Dmitry Zhdannikov in London; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
* Portfolio performs well in in the volatile fourth quarter of 2016
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Russia's economy could grow 2 percent in 2017 in case of no external shocks like a new fall in oil prices, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Open markets and global trade have been blamed for job losses over the last decade, but global CEOs say the real culprits are increasingly machines.