Trafigura, Ormet form commodities joint venture

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
GENEVA May 24 Swiss-based commodities trader Trafigura has formed a joint venture with U.S. aluminium producer Ormet Corp to acquire assets in bauxite, alumina and aluminium, they said in a joint statement on Thursday.
"We've agreed this venture at a crucial time for the global aluminium industry. Although this sector continues to grow, some of its major players are divesting non-core assets," said Trafigura director Simon Collins in the statement.
Trafigura acquired Ormet's Burnside bulk terminal in Louisiana last year for $28 million and Trafigura already provides services for Ormet's alumina refinery there.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.