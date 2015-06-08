Trafigura says H1 net profit up 39 pct to record high

SINGAPORE, June 8 Swiss trading house Trafigura
said its first-half net profit jumped 39 percent to a record
$654 million, boosted by sharp growth in earnings from its oil
and metals businesses.
Trafigura said on Monday gross profit at its oil and
petroleum products division rose 77 percent from a year earlier
to $1.01 billion, while gross profit at its metals and minerals
division increased 31 percent to $509 million.
But the company said lower commodity prices cut group
revenue by 24 percent to $48.24 billion.
"This is a very strong result, reflecting an excellent
trading performance in the relatively favourable conditions
prevailing in global oil and refined product markets, and
profitable growth in both trading divisions," Trafigura Chief
Executive Jeremy Weir said in a statement.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)