UPDATE 1-Trafigura posts record profit on strong oil, metals trading

* Trading house Trafigura has record first half net profit
* Strong margins help to offset lower revenue
* Changes to market structure to temper second half
*
(Adds context, quotes)
SINGAPORE/LONDON, June 8 Switzerland's Trafigura
reported record first half net profit on Monday on the back of
stronger oil and metals trading, illustrating how trading houses
have benefited from market volatility and price structure in
recent months.
Trafigura's financial year ends in September so its first
half results -- from September 2014 to March 2015 -- covered a
period when oil prices collapsed and then partially recovered.
During most of the period the oil markets were in the
"contango" structure -- when prompt prices, for immediate
delivery, were cheaper than future prices. This encourages
traders to store oil to resell it at a profit in the future.
The situation was similar to 2009, when oil traders enjoyed
record profits following a fall in oil prices after the collapse
of Lehman Brothers in 2008.
Trafigura said its first-half net profit jumped 39 percent
to a record $654 million, while gross profit rose by 58 percent
to $1.517 billion. That represented a gross trading margin of
3.1 percent, double the figure a year-ago.
Such a strong margin is in sharp contrast with margins that
traders have been generating during recent years of low
volatility when a margin of one percent was considered to be a
good one.
"This is a very strong result, reflecting an excellent
trading performance in the relatively favourable conditions
prevailing in global oil and refined product markets, and
profitable growth in both trading divisions," Trafigura Chief
Executive Jeremy Weir said in a statement.
The results are unlikely to be repeated in the second half
as the market structure has changed significantly in the past
weeks, including the narrowing of contango.
Trafigura said gross profit at its oil and petroleum
products division rose 77 percent from a year earlier to $1.01
billion, while gross profit at its metals and minerals division
increased 31 percent to $509 million.
The jump in profits came despite revenue falling by 24
percent to $48.24 billion because of lower commodity prices.
Trafigura's head of oil, Jose Larocca, said in April the
market structure wasn't encouraging crude storage at sea anymore
although crude storage inland was still possible.
He also said the strength in oil products, observed
throughout the first quarter of 2015, would ease sooner rather
than later because of a persistent crude glut and refining
overcapacity.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing
by Keith Weir)