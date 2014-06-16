版本:
Trafigura H1 profit jumps 24 pct

SINGAPORE, June 16 Commodity trading giant Trafigura reported on Monday that its first-half net profit rose 24 percent higher on a year ago, driven by a rise in trading volumes in its oil and bulk businesses.

In its interim trading report, the trader said it earned $469.7 million in the six months to March this year.

Trading volumes in its oil and petroleum business were up 7 percent from a year earlier, while volumes in its non-ferrous and bulk commodities business surged 67 percent.

"We expect solid margins and volume growth to be sustained into the second half of this year," chief executive Jeremy Weir, who assumed his position in March, said in the statement. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Richard Pullin)
