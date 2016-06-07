UPDATE 1-Trafigura profit falls, oil volumes reach record

* EBITDA down 27 pct to $821 mln
* Group revenue down 9 pct to $44 bln
* Daily trading tops 4 mln barrels for first time
LONDON, June 7 Swiss trading house Trafigura
reported a 10 percent fall in first-half profit on
Tuesday despite trading volumes in oil rising to a new record.
The company said its net profit for October to March was
$602 million, down from a year earlier but up 40 percent from
the second half of 2015.
Core earnings or earnings before interest, taxation,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell by 27 percent to
$821 million from $1.12 billion but rose 11 percent versus the
second half of 2015.
While oil trade rose significantly, Chief Executive Jeremy
Weir attributed weaker results to a calmer market after an
exceptionally strong 2015.
"It is important to note that H1 2015 was impacted by an
exceptional volatility and a deep contango price structure which
created significant trading opportunities in crude and product
markets leading to record profit figures," Weir said in a
statement.
Gross profit of $1.17 billion fell 23 percent but was up 8
percent from the second half of 2015.
Group revenue fell by 9 percent to $44 billion as higher
volumes were more than offset by lower commodity prices, the
company said.
"Trading was especially strong in the oil and petroleum
products division, where volume handled daily topped 4 million
barrels for the first time in Trafigura's history," it said.
That "was 46 percent higher than the first half of 2015,
having grown consistently for the past four years and doubled
since 2012," it said.
Trafigura is one of the world's top trading houses alongside
Vitol and Glencore. Vitol, the world's largest house,
trades around 6 million barrels per day.
The period ending March 31 saw Trafigura expand its business
in Russia by adding new refined products purchase contracts to
its existing crude ones with Russian state oil firm Rosneft
.
It ramped up crude flows from Colombia and from the Middle
East while a condensate splitter in Corpus Christi, Texas, in
which Trafigura holds a 20 percent stake, became operational.
Trafigura said it widened its business in Asia by adding
direct oil sales to Chinese private refineries after Beijing
allowed so-called "teapot" refiners to begin importing crude
last year.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Julia Payne; editing by
Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)