Trafigura sees earnings rise but margins fall on low oil volatility

| LONDON, June 7
LONDON, June 7 Swiss commodity trader Trafigura
reported on Wednesday a 12 percent increase in core earnings on
the back of higher turnover but also a fall in profit margins
due to a lack of volatility in oil markets since the end of
2016.
Trafigura, which rivals Glencore as the world's
second largest oil trader, said its first half core earnings or
EBITDA rose 12 percent to $921.4 million, while gross profit
increased 6 percent to $1.238 billion, helped by better revenues
in the metals unit. Revenues grew 53 percent to $67.317 billion.
Trafigura reports results on an October-October basis, so
the first half results reflect its performance from October to
March, when oil markets saw record low volatility.
The firm said its gross profit margin stood at 1.8 percent
versus 2.7 percent in the first six months of 2016 due to "low
levels of realised volatility, with prices largely range-bound
from December".
"This reduced profitable opportunities for trading," it
said, adding that gross profit from oil trading fell by 17
percent from the first half of 2016 to $652 million.
Gross profit and margins in oil fell despite total volumes
in oil trading rising by 25 percent from the period a year
earlier to an average of 4.995 million barrels per day, broadly
on a par with Glencore and only behind the world's top oil
trader Vitol.
"We expect our daily average volume traded for the full 2017
financial year to exceed 5 million barrels per day, compared to
2016 daily average volume of 4.3 million barrels," Trafigura
said, citing its rising role in exporting U.S. shale crude and
increasing sales to China and India.
Trafigura also said it saw a 37 percent rise in metals and
minerals volumes in the first half. As a result, gross profit in
the metals division rose by more than 50 percent to $586
million.
It said the market showed signs of supply tightness in zinc
and copper concentrates while refined metals saw a sharp
expansion in demand, with aluminium a particularly strong
performer.
In coal, Chinese supply curbs stimulated new import flows,
for example from Indonesia, Australia and South Africa, while
the iron ore market also showed new signs of life, Trafigura
added in its report.
"We were able to expand overall trading volumes and gross
profit, with refined non-ferrous metals, coal and iron ore all
showing strong tonnage growth and non-ferrous concentrates
maintaining leading market positions without sacrificing
margins," it said.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov)