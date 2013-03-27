Trafigura signs oil export deal with South Sudan

BRIEF-Akcea Therapeutics files for initial public offering of up to $100 million
* Akcea therapeutics inc files for initial public offering of up to $100 million - sec filing
GENEVA, March 27 Commodities trading giant Trafigura said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement to purchase Dar Blend crude oil from the government of South Sudan.
"Under the agreement, signed on 7th March, Trafigura will purchase Dar Blend crude oil from the Republic of South Sudan," the company said in a statement.
South Sudan and its northern neighbour Sudan signed a deal earlier this month to withdraw troops from their disputed border, easing tensions enough to restart oil flows. (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by James Jukwey)
LONDON, March 27 (IFR) - Three senior debt capital markets bankers at Bank of America Merrill Lynch are expected to leave the US bank in the coming weeks, according to multiple sources.
BRUSSELS, March 27 EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will announce a decision on a merger case at around noon, the European Commission said on Monday, without giving further details.