UPDATE 1-Trailer Bridge files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Nov 16 Trucking and marine freight service provider Trailer Bridge Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court on Wednesday.

The restructuring is expected to close by the first quarter of 2012, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said.

Global Hunter Securities has agreed for $15 million debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing to restructure Trailer Bridge's balance sheet, the company said.

In October, the company entered into forbearance agreements with lenders related to its credit facility and loan agreement.

Trailer Bridge, whose chief executive resigned in October, said it will continue its regular vessel deployment and sailing schedule during the proceedings.

Trailer Bridge shares halved to 15 cents -- its life-low -- on Wednesday afternoon trade on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)