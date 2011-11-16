UPDATE 1-Trailer Bridge files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

(Follows alerts)
*
Nov 16 Trucking and marine freight service
provider Trailer Bridge Inc filed for Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court on Wednesday.
The restructuring is expected to close by the first quarter
of 2012, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said.
Global Hunter Securities has agreed for $15 million
debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing to restructure Trailer
Bridge's balance sheet, the company said.
In October, the company entered into forbearance agreements
with lenders related to its credit facility and loan agreement.
Trailer Bridge, whose chief executive resigned in October,
said it will continue its regular vessel deployment and sailing
schedule during the proceedings.
Trailer Bridge shares halved to 15 cents -- its life-low --
on Wednesday afternoon trade on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)