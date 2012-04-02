UPDATE 1-Trailer Bridge emerges from bankruptcy

* Says receives $31.5 mln in exit financing
* Says largest note holders to receive 91 pct of new shares
April 2 Trucking and marine freight service
provider Trailer Bridge Inc said it had emerged from
bankruptcy, more than four months after it filed for Chapter 11
protection in a U.S. court.
Trailer Bridge said it received $31.5 million in exit
financing from its new majority shareholders, including Seacor
Holdings Inc and Whippoorwill Associates, allowing it to
pay its unsecured creditors.
Seacor and Whippoorwill, which were Trailer Bridge's largest
note holders before the restructuring, will receive at least 91
percent of new stock in the company and retain a $65 million
debt instrument.
Seacor will become the company's largest stakeholder and
have three seats on the board, Trailer Bridge said in a
statement.
Last November, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company filed
for bankruptcy protection and said it expected restructuring to
close by the first quarter of 2012.
The company expects its new stock to continue trading on the
pink sheets under the ticker symbol "TRBR,", and said it will no
longer file reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.