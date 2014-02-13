版本:
Derailed crude oil train was carrying heavy Canadian bitumen

Feb 13 The Norfolk Southern train that derailed in Pennsylvania on Thursday was carrying heavy Canadian bitumen en route to NuStar Asphalt's 70,000 barrel-per-day Paulsboro, New Jersey, refinery, a NuStar spokeswoman said.

Twenty-one railcars were involved in the derailment, according to information Norfolk Southern provided to NuStar Energy LP. Of those, some were leased cars carrying heavy Canadian bitumen to NuStar's Paulsboro plant, which manufactures asphalt.

"Based on the information we have right now, we anticipate minimal impact to our operations," the spokeswoman said.
