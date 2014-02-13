Derailed crude oil train was carrying heavy Canadian bitumen

Feb 13 The Norfolk Southern train that
derailed in Pennsylvania on Thursday was carrying heavy Canadian
bitumen en route to NuStar Asphalt's 70,000 barrel-per-day
Paulsboro, New Jersey, refinery, a NuStar spokeswoman said.
Twenty-one railcars were involved in the derailment,
according to information Norfolk Southern provided to NuStar
Energy LP. Of those, some were leased cars carrying heavy
Canadian bitumen to NuStar's Paulsboro plant, which manufactures
asphalt.
"Based on the information we have right now, we anticipate
minimal impact to our operations," the spokeswoman said.