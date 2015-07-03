Investigators probe Tennessee train fire that forced evacuation

July 3 Investigators on Friday were looking into
what caused a freight train carrying flammable and toxic gas to
derail and catch fire in Tennessee, forcing the day-long
evacuation of 5,000 people, officials said.
The flames that engulfed a car of the CSX Corp train
in Blount County, near Maryville in eastern Tennessee, late
Wednesday were extinguished by late Thursday, CSX said. The tank
car was loaded with about 24,000 gallons of acrylonitrile, a
hazardous material used in manufacturing plastics and other
industrial processes.
Noxious fumes sent more than 80 people to the hospital,
including 10 law enforcement officers who were kept overnight,
said Blount County Sheriff's spokeswoman Marian O'Briant.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was testing air,
soil and water samples and "so far everything is looking good
there," O'Briant said. Residents were advised not to use well
water.
"At noon today, we're going to let residents in the hot zone
go back home, but we're going to do it by neighborhood,"
O'Briant said.
About 5,000 residents in a 1.5-mile radius of the
derailment, which occurred at about midnight on Wednesday, were
evacuated on Thursday. Blount County has urban and rural areas
and is home to part of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
The cause of the derailment is under investigation by
officials of the Federal Railroad Administration and CSX, the
company said.
The train was en route from Cincinnati to Waycross, Georgia,
when the tank car derailed, CSX said. The train was made up of
two locomotives and 57 cars, including 27 carrying hazardous
materials, according to the company.
A handful of the evacuees spent the night at a Red Cross
shelter set up at a nearby high school, while the others stayed
with friends, family and at area hotels. CSX said it was
offering displaced residents lodging, drinking water and other
assistance.
