UPDATE 1-TranS1 gets subpoena from US govt

(Follows alerts)

Oct 17 Medical device maker TranS1 Inc said it received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) seeking documents for a period of more than three years.

In a regulatory filing, TranS1 said the HHS is seeking documents from Jan. 1, 2008 through Oct. 6, 2011. However, no claims have been made against the company, TranS1 said.

The company said it is cooperating with the request.

TranS1 shares, which were halted before the news was announced, closed at $3.12 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore)