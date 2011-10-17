UPDATE 1-TranS1 gets subpoena from US govt

UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
(Follows alerts)
Oct 17 Medical device maker TranS1 Inc said it received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) seeking documents for a period of more than three years.
In a regulatory filing, TranS1 said the HHS is seeking documents from Jan. 1, 2008 through Oct. 6, 2011. However, no claims have been made against the company, TranS1 said.
The company said it is cooperating with the request.
TranS1 shares, which were halted before the news was announced, closed at $3.12 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore)
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT Feb 10 The United Automobile Workers union on Friday said it had been approached by workers at Tesla Inc's Fremont, California, assembly plant, rejecting a charge by the chief executive of the luxury electric car maker that a worker who publicly criticized the company was on the UAW payroll.
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: