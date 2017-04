July 28 Canadian power company TransAlta Corp has agreed to build a A$570 million ($535.97 million) gas power station in South Hedland, Western Australia.

The 150-megawatt gas power station is expected to be in service by 2017, creating about 250 jobs during construction and 20 jobs when in full operation. ($1 = 1.0635 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)