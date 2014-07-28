UPDATE 1-TransAlta to build $536 mln power station in Australia

(Adds details, share close)
July 28 Canadian power company TransAlta Corp
said it would build a A$570 million ($536
million) gas power station in South Hedland, Western Australia.
The 150-megawatt (MW) power station will supply to customers
of state-owned Horizon Power in the Pilbara region and to
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd's port operations, TransAlta
said on Monday.
The combined cycle gas power station, to be built on an
existing site at Boodarie Industrial Estate, will likely be in
service by 2017.
TransAlta, which also operates in Canada and the United
States, was selected as the preferred bidder for the project in
April.
The company said Western Australia will contribute to 16
percent of its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization by 2017.
Calgary, Alberta-based TransAlta's stock has fallen about 6
percent this year on the Toronto Stock Exchange up to Friday's
close of C$12.69.
($1 = 1.0635 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)