BRIEF-TransAlta agrees to issue $400 mln senior notes

Nov 20 TransAlta Corp : * Announces public offering of senior notes * Agreed to issue $400 million of senior unsecured medium-term notes * Says notes carry a coupon rate of 5.00%, payable semi-annually, at an issue

price equal to 99.516% of the principal amount of the notes * Intends to use net proceeds from offering for repayment of indebtedness,

financing of corp's long-term investment plan and growth projects