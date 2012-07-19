TransAlta Sarnia, Ontario, plant to resume operations after fire

CALGARY, Alberta, July 19 TransAlta Corp
said there were no injuries from a morning fire at its
506-megawatt natural gas-fired co-generation plant at Sarnia,
Ontario, and it expects operations to resume around noon on
Thursday.
Peter Smith, TransAlta's director of commercial management
for Eastern Canada said the fire has cut steam supply to Suncor
Energy Inc's 85,000 barrel per day Sarnia refinery.
Suncor could not be immediately reached for comment on
whether the reduction in steam will affect its operations at the
refinery.