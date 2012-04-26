UPDATE 4-TransAlta walks away from carbon-capture plant

* TransAlta, partners, cancel carbon-capture Project Pioneer
* Project would have a captured 1 mln tonnes of CO2/yr
* Lack of emissions market, CO2 buyers doomed project
* TransAlta Q1 profit falls 56 pct; shares down 2 pct
By Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta, April 26 (TransAlta Corp
abandoned plans on Thursday to build a C$1.4 billion ($1.42
billion) carbon capture and storage facility at an Alberta
coal-fired electricity plant because it could find no buyers for
the carbon dioxide and no way to sell emission-reduction
credits.
Power producer TransAlta, whose first-quarter profit tumbled
on weak power prices and high maintenance costs, said it would
not proceed with Project Pioneer, a carbon-capture demonstration
plant with Enbridge Inc and Capital Power Corp
.
The project was also backed by C$779 million of funds from
the Alberta and federal governments. It would have captured and
stored a million tonnes of carbon-dioxide emissions annually
from the 450-megawatt Keephills 3 power plant west of Edmonton.
TransAlta said it found no firm buyers for the carbon
dioxide to be captured at the plant, and said there is, as yet,
no cap-and-trade system that would let the company and its
partners sell emission-reduction credits.
"Two things were instrumental in our decision," said Don
Wharton, vice-president, policy and sustainability for
TransAlta.
"One was the lack...of a suitable price for the pure CO2
created by the project. The second was the uncertainty around
the value of emission reductions that would be created by
Project Pioneer under regulatory frameworks that are still being
developed."
Carbon capture technology is a key plank in federal and
provincial government plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions from
Alberta's oil sands operations and power plants, while allowing
the growth of the two sectors to continue unchecked.
The Alberta government has earmarked C$2 billion for carbon
capture as it looks to improve Alberta's environmental
reputation. At the same time it wants to boost production of
carbon-intensive oil sands crude and continue to generate most
of its electricity from coal.
The province has also backed carbon-capture projects planned
by Royal Dutch Shell Plc's oil sands operation and Swan
Hills Synfuels, which is planning to fuel a 300-megawatt power
plant using synthetic gas created by heating coal deposits deep
underground.
"It certainly is a setback," said Chris Severson-Baker,
managing director of the Pembina Institute, an environmental
think tank.
"Within Alberta, this is was the one coal-plant application
of CCS and it was the most important application. There are
significant emissions from coal operations ... and there are few
other options to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions from those
types of operations without CCS."
In 2009, the Canadian government earmarked a C$1 billion
"clean-energy fund" for CCS projects - which mostly capture
carbon emissions and sequester them underground - as part of a
goal to cut emissions by up to 20 percent before 2020.
Canada's Conservative federal government has since walked
away from the Kyoto Accord, which would have mandated emissions
cuts, and the government has made little public progress on
implementing a cap-and-trade system. The government's goal is
now to reduce emission by 17 percent from 2006 levels by 2020.
Depite the cancellation, Joe Oliver, Canada's minister of
natural resources, said the government remained committed to
promoting CCS as a way to lower greenhouse-gas emissions.
"We are disappointed that TransAlta's Project Pioneer will
not move forward. However, this is a private sector decision,"
Oliver said in a statement. "Our government continues to invest
in a number of projects that are advancing across the country
and we will continue research and development ... to help
advance carbon capture and storage technologies."
Wharton said about C$30 million has been spent on the
initial engineering and design for the project, two-thirds of it
from public funds. Yet that funding was also in part responsible
for TransAlta's decision to abandon the project.
"They did dictate that it needed to move ahead on a very
specific time frame," he said. "If we were unable to meet that,
the government funding was in jeopardy as well. In a pure
commercial situation you could say 'Well maybe we'll just delay
it,' but that wasn't an option in this case."
EARNINGS FALL
First-quarter earnings at TransAlta, which runs coal, gas
and renewable energy facilities in Canada, the United States and
elsewhere, dropped to C$89 million ($90 million), or 40 Canadian
cents a share, from C$204 million, or 92 Canadian cents, a year
earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 20 Canadian
cents per share, lagging analysts' average estimates of 22
Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 20 percent to C$656 million.
TransAlta said results were hindered by "difficult pricing
conditions" and higher than planned maintenance.
The company had unplanned outages at several Alberta plants
in the quarter, including at its 466-megawatt Genessee 3 plant.
TransAlta shares fell 34 Canadian cents to C$16.38 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday. The shares have dropped 21
percent over the past 12 months while the exchange's benchmark
index has fallen 13 percent over that time.