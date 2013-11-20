TransAlta sells C$400 million of notes - term sheet

UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos- Recode
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
Nov 20 TransAlta Corp on Wednesday sold C$400 million ($385 million) of seven-year senior secured notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 5.00 percent notes, due Nov. 25, 2020, were priced at 99.516 to yield 5.083 percent or 290 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arms of Royal Bank of Canada, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were the joint bookrunning managers of the transaction.
The issue is for sale in Canada only.
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pgpRZi) Further company coverage: