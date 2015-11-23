TransAlta Renewables to invest C$540 mln in TransAlta Corp projects

BRIEF-Avaya files for Chapter 11 protection
* Company has obtained a committed $725 million debtor-in-possession financing facility underwritten by Citibank
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 23 Canadian renewable energy company TransAlta Renewables said on Monday it would invest C$540 million ($404 million) in three projects in Ontario and Quebec belonging to its majority-owner TransAlta Corp.
The assets are TransAlta's Sarnia cogeneration plant and Ragged Chute hydro facility in Ontario, and the Le Nordais wind farm in Quebec. Together, they generate about 611 megawatts of power.
TransAlta Renewables' investment will involve acquiring securities that track the profits of the three assets.
It has entered into a C$150 million bought deal offering to finance the cash portion of the investment and will sell C$200 million of TransAlta Renewables common shares to the Alberta Investment Management Corp.
It is the second time TransAlta Renewables has acquired assets from TransAlta Corp this year.
TransAlta Corp spun off its wind and hydroelectric power plants to form TransAlta Renewables in 2013 but still holds a majority stake in the company.
Both companies received a boost over the weekend from the Alberta government's release of its long-term plan to tackle climate change and reduce the province's greenhouse gas emissions.
TransAlta Renewables benefited as a renewable energy company, while TransAlta Corp said it was critically important that the government had committed to an orderly transition to phase out coal by 2030.
TransAlta Corp shares were last up 9.4 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange at C$5.96, while TransAlta Renewables gained in early trade before dipping 0.2 percent to C$10.31.
($1 = 1.3357 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Peter Cooney)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Citigroup Inc on Thursday became the first-ever bank to get hit with civil "spoofing charges," after U.S. derivatives regulators said one of its units entered U.S. Treasury futures market orders with the intent of canceling them.
LONDON/ANKARA, Jan 19 The Royal Bank of Scotland has rebuffed efforts by the British government, a major shareholder, to coax the lender into facilitating trade with Iran as it seeks to avoid risky business, sources with knowledge of the discussions say.