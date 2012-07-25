TransAlta estimates loss on energy trading, maintenance costs

BRIEF-CI Financial reports assets under management
* CI Financial Corp - preliminary assets under management at February 28, 2017 of $120.2 billion and total assets of $159.5 billion
July 25 TransAlta Corp said it estimates a loss in the second-quarter compared with a year earlier due to higher maintenance costs, losses in energy trading and lower electricity prices.
The company, which will report second-quarter results on July 31, estimated net loss of between C$18 million and C$28 million, or 8 Canadian cents and 12 Canadian cents per share.
Analysts are expecting earnings of 18 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Power producer TransAlta also said its unit entered into a 11-year agreement to provide electricity to Puget Sound Energy.
* CI Financial Corp - preliminary assets under management at February 28, 2017 of $120.2 billion and total assets of $159.5 billion
* Fortis Inc - to issue and sell 12.2 million common shares of Fortis at a price of C$41.00 per share
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces definitive agreement to sell Trump Taj Mahal casino resort