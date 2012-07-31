UPDATE 2-TransAlta sinks into the red, says dividend safe

* Q2 net loss C$3.51 vs. profit C$0.05
By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, July 31 TransAlta Corp
said on Tuesday its prized dividend is in no danger of being
chopped even as the Canadian power producer posted a nearly
C$800 million loss ($798 million) and will have to spend more to
comply with a regulatory order.
TransAlta, which has been ordered to rebuild an Alberta
coal-fired power plant it had wanted to decommission, said its
own cash flow projections support the C$1.16-a-share annual
payout even as it spends more than it had expected against a
backdrop of weak power prices in its main markets.
It had warned shareholders last week to expect a
second-quarter loss due to high maintenance costs and red ink in
its energy trading division.
Even so, Chief Executive Dawn Farrell said TransALta could
maintain the dividend, which totals C$265 million, given an
outlook for cash flow over a range of assumptions. Such a payout
would leave money left over to invest in growth projects as
TransAlta targets an 8 percent to 10 percent total shareholder
return.
It maintained its outlook for full-year funds from
operations at the low end of a range of $800 million to $900
million.
The company has other options as well, making a dividend cut
the last resort, she said.
"We think it would be pretty easy to attract a partner to
projects, so we'd look at that," Farrell told analysts. "We also
believe that we have a very strong reputation in the capital
markets so we would look at that option."
TransAlta shares have fallen 25 percent this year, partly on
fears about the dividend as electricity prices have weakened and
after an Alberta arbitration panel ruled that the company must
rebuild the Sundance Units 1 and 2. Previously TransAlta decided
to decommission the units due to problems with the boiler tubes
that forced a shutdown in late 2010.
The stock was up 11 Canadian cents at C$15.67 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
Besides the weak Alberta and the U.S. Pacific Northwest
pricing and heavy maintenance, second-quarter results were
hampered by a loss in energy trading, though Farrell described
it as "an event. We do not believe it is a trend," she said.
"The trend for trading is C$60 million in gross revenue, and
we have not revised our estimates downward to the C$50 million
to C$70 million range so that our traders can focus on the
day-to-day operations without taking on more risk," she said.
In the quarter, TransAlta lost a net C$797 million, or
C$3.51 a share, compared with a year-earlier profit of C$12
million, or 5 Canadian cents a share.
That included a host of write-downs, including C$43 million
for the Sundance 1 and 2 units, which combined with a penalty
from the arbitration resulted in an overall earnings impact of
C$184 million.
TransAlta also entered into an 11-year contract to provide
power from its Centralia power plant in Washington state, which
based on price assumptions and the company's existing contracts
prompted a writedown of C$347 million and another C$169 million
on the associated tax assets.
Excluding the charges and onetime items, the company had a
comparable loss of C$22 million, or 10 Canadian cents per share,
compared with a profit of C$65 million, or 29 Canadian cents per
share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 21 percent to C$407 million.