TransAlta profit rises on lower maintenance costs

Feb 27 Canadian power generation company TransAlta Corp reported a 58 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped in part by lower maintenance costs.

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders rose to C$38 million ($37 million), or 15 Canadian cents per share, from C$24 million, or 11 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Comparable earnings rose to 21 Canadian cents per share from 13 Canadian cents per share.

Revenue fell 6 percent to C$661 million.