Power producer TransAlta posts profit due to lower impairment charges

July 30 Canadian power-generation company
TransAlta Corp posted a profit in the second quarter,
compared with a loss a year earlier, due to lower asset
impairment charges and fall in income tax costs.
The company said earnings also improved due to absence of
arbitration penalties related to its Sundance units 1 and 2. The
Sundance power plant is the largest coal-fired electrical
generating facility in western Canada, with six generating
units.
Net income attributable to common shareholders was C$15
million ($14.6 million), or 6 Canadian cents per share, compared
with a net loss of C$798 million, or C$3.52 per share, a year
earlier.
Comparable earnings, which exclude most one-time and unusual
items, were C$9 million, or 3 Canadian cents share, compared
with a loss of C$23 million, or 10 Canadian cents per share, a
year earlier.
Revenue jumped 36 percent to C$542 million.