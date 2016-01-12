Tour operator Transat looking to sell France, Greece operations

BRIEF-Citic Resources says nominees secured financial support from Australia
* Portland Aluminium Smelter to restart capacity lost after power outage voluntary announcement
Jan 12 Canadian tour operator Transat AT Inc said on Tuesday it was looking for buyers for its operation in France and Greece.
The Montreal-based company said it had not yet entered into any negotiations. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Says has begun an executive search and expects a replacement to be identified in a timely manner
SINGAPORE, Jan 20 Caution was the name of the game in financial markets on Friday ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration later in the day, with Asian stocks and the dollar pulling back and U.S. Treasury yields hovering near their highest close this year.