版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 12日 星期二 20:46 BJT

Tour operator Transat looking to sell France, Greece operations

Jan 12 Canadian tour operator Transat AT Inc said on Tuesday it was looking for buyers for its operation in France and Greece.

The Montreal-based company said it had not yet entered into any negotiations. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐