Air Transat fined after engineers missed training

TORONTO, June 23 Vacation company Transat AT
Inc's budget airline, Air Transat, said it will pay a
C$150,000 ($122,000) penalty on Tuesday after the Canadian
government's transport department found it violated a safety
regulation last year.
A short disclosure posted by Transport Canada on its website
said the company had authorized six engineers to sign
maintenance releases even though they did not have some of the
training required. Montreal-based Air Transat said the training
that had been missed was not technical.
The workers "signed off for technical work without having
updated their mandatory non-technical training, due to
procedural shortcomings," the airline in a statement. It said it
has taken corrective measures.
"Safety is our top priority and our flight operations are
safe. No aircraft has ever been dispatched without being in
optimal airworthy condition," Air Transat said.
The case dates from December 2014, but Transport Canada does
not make enforcement actions public until cases are closed.
Air Transat offers cheap flights between Canada and vacation
destinations such as Cancun and Las Vegas, as well as a number
of European cities.
Air Transat noted that it is registered with the
International Air Transport Association's Operational Safety
Audit (IOSA). The industry-led audit process is voluntary, done
in addition to required evaluations. IATA has said that accident
rates are lower for IOSA operators than for other airlines.
($1=$1.23 Canadian)
