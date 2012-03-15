UPDATE 1-Transat posts wider loss on high fuel costs

* Q1 loss/shr C$0.77 vs loss/shr C$0.35 yr ago
* Revenue up 2 pct
* Says Q2 results could be slightly weaker
March 15 Transat AT Inc reported
a wider first-quarter loss, hurt mainly by high fuel costs, and
the Canadian holiday travel operator forecast a slightly weaker
second quarter.
Market conditions made it impossible to increase selling
prices to fully offset the increase in aircraft fuel costs,
Chief Executive Jean-Marc Eustache said in a statement.
The Quebec-based company, which operates mainly in Canada
and Europe, has been hit by stiff competition, especially to
North American sun destinations.
The company, which competes with WestJet Airlines'
WestJet Vacations, Air Canada's Air Canada Vacations
and Sunwing Vacations, said margins were also hit due in part to
tough market conditions in France.
The rising aircraft fuel costs was particularly felt on
transatlantic routes, said Transat, which mainly operates
flights on this route.
For the November-January quarter, Transat's net loss
attributable to shareholders was C$29.5 million ($29.8 million),
or 77 Canadian cents a share, compared with a net loss
attributable to shareholders of C$13.4 million, or 35 Canadian
cents a share, a year ago.
It reported an adjusted after-tax loss of 79 Canadian cents
a share.
Revenue rose 2 percent to C$829.3 million, due to higher
average selling prices.
Last October, the company said it would lay off 115
employees to save C$10 million a year and return to profit.
The company's Class B shares closed at C$6.50 on Wednesday
on the Toronto Stock Exchange.