Transat cuts 115 jobs as it eyes return to profit

* Hopes job cuts will save C$10 mln annually
* Positions are across company but not flight attendants
* Transat warned on cost cuts last month
Oct 19 Canadian holiday travel operator Transat
A.T. Inc TRZb.TO is laying off 115 employees across Canada
to try to save C$10 million ($9.9 million) a year and return to
profit.
The company said on Wednesday that the job cuts, which are
immediate, will be across all levels in the organization,
including vice-presidents, directors of divisions, supervisors
and administrative staff.
Transat spokeswoman Debbie Cabana said no flight attendant
jobs will be cut, however. "We have done our best to ensure the
changes will not affect our customer-facing services," she
said.
About half of the 115 jobs are at Transat's head office in
Montreal. In total, 143 positions will be cut but 28 were
already vacant, Cabana said.
Transat, which mainly operates transatlantic flights,
warned last month that it plans to slash costs and streamline
its management as it braces for another quarter of higher fuel
costs and emptier planes. [ID:nL3E7K822U]
The company posted a third-quarter loss of C$2.9 million
last month, compared with a profit of C$20.9 million in the
same period a year earlier. It said its earnings were hurt by
high fuel costs, a fall in trips to North African destinations
because of unrest there and stiffer competition in the leisure
travel market.
($1=$1.01 Canadian)
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; editing by Peter
Galloway)