Transat cuts 115 jobs as it eyes return to profit

Oct 19 Canadian holiday travel operator Transat A.T. Inc TRZb.TO is laying off 115 employees across Canada to try to save C$10 million ($9.9 million) a year and return to profit.

The company said on Wednesday that the job cuts, which are immediate, will be across all levels in the organization, including vice-presidents, directors of divisions, supervisors and administrative staff.

Transat spokeswoman Debbie Cabana said no flight attendant jobs will be cut, however. "We have done our best to ensure the changes will not affect our customer-facing services," she said.

About half of the 115 jobs are at Transat's head office in Montreal. In total, 143 positions will be cut but 28 were already vacant, Cabana said.

Transat, which mainly operates transatlantic flights, warned last month that it plans to slash costs and streamline its management as it braces for another quarter of higher fuel costs and emptier planes. [ID:nL3E7K822U]

The company posted a third-quarter loss of C$2.9 million last month, compared with a profit of C$20.9 million in the same period a year earlier. It said its earnings were hurt by high fuel costs, a fall in trips to North African destinations because of unrest there and stiffer competition in the leisure travel market.

