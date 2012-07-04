Air Transat maintenance workers OK wage freeze

TORONTO, July 4 Money-losing Canadian travel
operator Transat AT Inc said on Wednesday that
maintenance employees have approved a labor contract that
temporarily defers planned wage increases, the third union to
back such a freeze.
Montreal-based Transat AT posted a big quarterly loss last
month as intense competition drove down prices. It forecast a
challenging summer, with currency fluctuations expected to more
than offset falling fuel prices.
A new five-year agreement-in-principle was approved by
maintenance and store employees represented by the International
Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.
The contract, which exchanges wage hikes for compensation
based on the company reaching certain financial targets, comes
up for renewal in April 2016.
Last month, the union representing Air Transat's flight
attendants agreed to freeze wages after a similar deal was
struck with pilots in May.