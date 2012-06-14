UPDATE 1-Fuel costs hurt travel operator Transat

LSE-Deutsche Boerse HQ would be in London -LSE CEO
LONDON, March 3 If the merger of the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse goes ahead, it would have its head office in London as planned, LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday.
* Q2 shr/loss C$0.35 vs profit of C$0.23/shr a year earlier
* Lower prices for holiday packages also hit company
June 14 Canadian travel operator Transat AT Inc posted a second-quarter loss, hurt by higher fuel costs and lower prices for holiday packages.
The February-April loss was C$13.2 million ($12.9 million), or 35 Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit of C$8.7 million, or 23 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Selling prices of sun-destination packages to Mexico and the Caribbean declined sharply in the second half of the quarter, the company said in a statement.
Adjusted loss widened to 64 Canadian cents per share from 2 Canadian cents a share.
Revenue at the Montreal-based company, which also operates in Europe and the Mediterranean basin, rose 10 percent to C$1.21 billion.
Transat, which competes with WestJet Airlines' WestJet Vacations, Air Canada's Air Canada Vacations, and Sunwing Vacations, launched a return-to-profit plan late last year.
As part of the three-year plan, Transat laid off 115 employees to save C$10 million a year.
The company's class B shares are down some 37 percent so far this year. They closed at C$4.36 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
SHANGHAI, March 3 South Korean firms are being squeezed in China, in suspected retaliation for Seoul's deployment of a U.S. missile defence system, highlighting the tools China can deploy to hit back at the corporate interests of trade partners it disagrees with.
LONDON, March 3 European shares slipped in early trading on Friday following some poor company updates, with WPP falling after painting a cautious picture about its outlook and Berendsen plunging following disappointing results.