UPDATE 1-Transat swings to profit on cost cuts

Sept 13 Canadian travel operator Transat AT Inc
swung to a profit in the third quarter as its
cost-cutting measures bore fruit, and said it expects margins to
continue to improve.
The company, which competes with WestJet Airlines'
WestJet Vacations and Air Canada's Air Canada
Vacations, expects fourth-quarter margins to be also above last
year's levels.
Transat said prices and load factors, or the percentage of
available seats filled with paying customers, were higher in the
current quarter than a year ago for its transaltlantic market.
For the third-quarter, net income attributable to
shareholders was C$9.4 million, or 25 Canadian cents per share,
compared with a loss of C$2.8 million, or 7 Canadian cents per
share, a year earlier.
Transat, which also operates in Europe and the Mediterranean
basin, reported an adjusted after-tax income of 28 Canadian
cents a share.
Revenue fell 3 percent to C$909.1 million as a result of its
planned capacity reduction, Transat said.
The company said in July that maintenance employees have
approved a labor contract that defers planned wage increases
temporarily.
Transat's class B shares, which have fallen 42 percent this
year, closed at C$3.99 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.