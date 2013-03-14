版本:
Transat posts smaller first-quarter loss

March 14 Canadian travel operator Transat AT Inc reported a smaller first-quarter loss as higher selling prices helped shore up margins.

The net loss narrowed to C$15.1 million, or 39 Canadian cents per share, from C$29.5 million, or 77 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
