CORRECTED-Transat profit jumps, says earnings growth to be slower in fourth quarter

(Corrects headline and text to show that earnings growth will be slower, not that earnings will be weaker)

Sept 12 Canadian travel operator Transat AT Inc reported a three-fold jump in third-quarter adjusted profit but said earnings growth in the current quarter would be slower on a sequential basis.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$41.1 million ($39.8 million), or C$1.07 per share, from C$9.4 million, or 25 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted profit rose to C$30.8 million, or 80 Canadian cents per share, from C$10.5 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2 percent to C$927.0 million, due mainly to higher average selling prices. ($1 = 1.0333 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

