CORRECTED-Transat profit jumps, says earnings growth to be slower in fourth quarter

(Corrects headline and text to show that earnings growth will
be slower, not that earnings will be weaker)
Sept 12 Canadian travel operator Transat AT Inc
reported a three-fold jump in third-quarter
adjusted profit but said earnings growth in the current quarter
would be slower on a sequential basis.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$41.1
million ($39.8 million), or C$1.07 per share, from C$9.4
million, or 25 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted profit rose to C$30.8 million, or 80 Canadian cents
per share, from C$10.5 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share,
a year earlier.
Revenue rose 2 percent to C$927.0 million, due mainly to
higher average selling prices.
($1 = 1.0333 Canadian dollars)
